EPS accuses OPS, Stalin of planning to 'destroy' AIADMK office

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 11 (ANI): After he was appointed the AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) slammed rival O Paneerselvam (OPS) and the MK Stalin-led DMK government.

In his address to the General Council members after his appointment, EPS hit out at OPS and said that the latter keeps on saying that he had sacrificed a lot for the party

"What did he do? We are the ones who sacrificed for the party."

EPS said that the general council members have "unanimously passed the resolution" to bring a single leadership into the party.

EPS also named Dindigul Srinivasan as the treasurer of AIADMK, replacing OPS.

Notably, the party passed a number of resolutions today during the course of the meeting which included the demand for awarding Bharat Ratna for E V Ramasamy 'Periyar', MG Ramachandran (MGR) and the late chief minister J Jayalalithaa.

"In India, AIADMK is the only party working in a democratic manner...Seeing my sincere works, Jayalalitha gave me portfolios like Highways and PwD to me. As a Minister, I introduced several schemes for the people. Now CM Stalin using those schemes by pasting their stickers," EPS said.

"It's been one year since DMK formed government with Stalin as CM. What have they done for the state? Law and order issues, drugs everywhere...Youngsters are on the wrong path," he added.

The AIADMK leader further said that they had sought protection for the party headquarters from the police and alleged that OPS along with Chief Minister MK Stalin "planned to destroy" AIADMK office.



The remarks of EPS came after the OPS supporters barged into the office ahead of the general council meet today.

Visuals showed that supporters of EPS and OPS clashing. OPS supporters were seen hitting E Palaniswami's photo with slippers.

"We had sought protection for party headquarters. Despite our complaint, the police didn't give protection. Today, CM MK Stalin and OPS together planned to destroy AIADMK (office). We strongly condemn this," EPS said.



Tamil Nadu Revenue department sealed AIADMK headquarters in the wake of clashes that broke out between OPS and EPS cadres today. The door was broke open by OPS supporters earlier in the day.

Earlier, the Madras HC rejected a plea by OPS and allowed the general council meeting, which proposes to revive the interim general secretary post and abolish coordinator as well as joint coordinator posts to be held.

The party general council chaired by presidium chairman A Tamil Mahan Hussain commenced after the court's nod.

OPS supporter, Kolathur District Secretary, Krishnamurthy got hit by a stone thrown by EPS supporters at the party headquarters. The supporters of OPS and EPS also burnt posters and banners ahead of the meeting.

Putting an end to the dual-leadership structure in the AIADMK, Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS) was elected as the party's interim General Secretary at its General Council meeting.

The HC order was passed at 9 am and the GC meeting led by E Palaniswami at the party office in Vanagaram, which was chaired by the presidium chairman A Tamil Mahan Hussain. The meeting passed as many as 16 resolutions, including one that squashed dual-leadership and created the post of deputy general secretary and to ensure electing a person for the post by the primary members of the party. The party election will be conducted in four months.

After the demise of Jayalalithaa in 2016, the party has been following a dual-leadership formula with EPS as co-coordinator and OPS as coordinator. The clamour has been growing louder for a single leader in the party since the district secretary meeting on June 14 this year. (ANI)

