EPS moves calling attention motion in Tamil Nadu assembly over alleged malpractices in TNPSC exam

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 27 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday moved a special calling attention motion during Zero Hour session in the Tamil Nadu assembly in connection with alleged malpractices in the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC).

While moving the resolution in the state assembly, AIADMK leader Palaniswami said, "Two days ago, TNPSC released results for Group 4 and Land Survivor exams. Some 700 candidates passed out from a specific training centre which is at Karaikudi. This has raised doubts."

"Similarly, around 2000 candidates have passed in Group 4 exam from a specific Training Center at Tenkasi. This result has triggered a controversy on social media," he added.

Palaniswami demanded an explanation from the Tamil Nadu government.

"It is worrying that many complications are happening in TNPSC exams. The government has to give a proper explanation for this," he said.



Meanwhile in his response, Finance and Human Resource Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said that he will give a detailed explanation soon as the HRD department in the State is looking into the allegations.

"I will give a detailed explanation regarding TNPSC allegations on some other day. When I got this news of allegations against TNPSC from social media and news outlets, I called the Human Resources Department Secretary and asked him to get clarification from TNPSC Officials," he said.

Minister PTR further stated that the State needs upgradation of its practices of conducting exams and consultations with Chief Minister MK Stalin are going on in this regard.

"One day I received a document asking for an additional Rs 45 crore more from the budget to conduct Group 4 exams. For 7,000 vacancies, 24 lakh people applied. Around 2400 centres were used and for this 6,000-7000 invigilators were needed. In today's times, this system of conducting examinations is faulty," the minister said.

"To fill 7000 vacancies, 24 lakh people are writing exams so this is an example of a highly inefficient model. In the age of technology, many forest trees are being uprooted. Rs 45 crore is being spent to conduct an exam in one day. This system needs to be corrected and after a discussion with Chief Minister, we are taking measures. I need everyone's support in this," he added.

Over the last couple of days unverified allegations have been circulating on social media that around 2000 candidates from a specific Training Centre at Tenkasi, have cleared the Group 4 exams. Leader of the Opposition Palaniswami raised the issue in the Tamil Nadu assembly during zero hour. (ANI)

