Erode bypoll: EPS faction circulates forms for its candidate in AIADMK's General Council

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 5 (ANI): Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) faction of the AIADMK on Saturday circulated forms to gather support for its candidate among the General Council members for the upcoming Erode East bypoll.

EPS faction has circulated the forms to get the approval of the General Council members for former MLA Thiru K SThennarasu's candidature for the Erode (East) constituency.

The General Council is expected to sign the form endorsing Thennarasu as an AIADMK candidate from the constituency and their affidavit will reach AIADMK Head Quarters by today.



Notably, all the documents will be duly signed by the Presidium Chairman Tamilmagan Hussain and will be submitted before the Election Commission by Monday.

This comes after the Supreme Court asked the AIADMK party General Council to pass a resolution related to a candidate who will represent the party in the upcoming bye-elections of Erode (East) constituency in Tamil Nadu.

It also permitted the three expelled members of the party including O Panneerselvam (OPS) to vote in the General Council.

The AIADMK has been following a dual-leadership formula with EPS as co-coordinator and OPS as coordinator, since the demise of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in 2016. The clamour for leadership has been growing louder for a single leader in the party since the district secretary meeting on June 14, 2022.

As of July 11, 2022, at the general council meeting of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), Edappadi K Palaniswami was elected as the interim general secretary of the party. (ANI)

