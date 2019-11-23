Mos for Home G Kishan Reddy (File photo)
Mos for Home G Kishan Reddy (File photo)

Error rectified, Amaravati included in India's political map: MoS for Home G Kishan Reddy

ANI | Updated: Nov 23, 2019 00:23 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 23 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy">G Kishan Reddy on Friday said that error regarding Amaravati missing from the political map released by the Home Ministry has been corrected.
"Taking note of the issue of Amaravati missing from the map, raised by Hon'ble MPs of AP in the Parliament yesterday, I took up the matter with the concerned. The error has been rectified. Here is the revised map of India. @JayGalla @MithunReddyYSRC PC: Survey of India," said Reddy, tweeting a picture of the map.
TDP MP Jayadev Galla had on Thursday said that Home Ministry has released a new political map of India without Amaravati as the capital of Andhra Pradesh.
"The Ministry of Home Affairs has released a new political map of India. But we are shocked to see that Amaravati, the capital of Andhra Pradesh, is missing in this map. This is not only an insult to the people of Andhra Pradesh, but it is an insult to the Prime Minister who had laid the foundation stone for Amaravati in 2015," said Galla.
Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh BJP unit thanked Union Home Ministers Amit Shah and Kishan Reddy for including the name of Amaravati as the capital of Andhra Pradesh in the map of India.
BJP's Andhra Pradesh in-charge Sunil Deodhar, state unit president Kanna Lakshminarayana thanked the union government through their Twitter handles.
Sunil Deodhar tweeted: "On behalf of the people of Andhra, i thank PM @narendramodi Ji, Union Home Minister Shri @amitshah Ji & MoS @kishanreddybjp Garu for bringing Amravathi as capital of the Andhra Pradesh on the map of India. This wonderful move will bring happiness on the faces of people of AP."
Lakshminarayana tweeted in Telugu: " ... Special thanks to Amit Shah Ji and Kishan Reddy Ji, for including Amaravati as the capital of AP in the new map. Now the state government should end up the uncertainty and complete the construction of Amaravati."
BJP's AP unit secretary Valluru Jayaprakash Narayana had on Thursday also thanked Reddy for taking the initiative, holding consultations with Amit Shah and addressing the matter in a short period of time.
Meanwhile, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh credited TDP MP Jayadev Galla for the correction in the map.
He tweeted in Telugu: "Anything can be painted with colours except the hard work. It is Chandrababu who put Amaravati on the world map. Kudos to TDP MP Jayadev for fighting in the Lok Sabha to get Amaravati included in the map and got released by the Survey of India." (ANI)

