Congress leader P Chidambaram. (File photo)
European MPs may be invited to speak in govt's favour in Parliament: P Chidambaram

ANI | Updated: Oct 30, 2019 19:09 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 30 (ANI): Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday said that the European Union (EU) parliamentarians might be invited to speak in the Indian parliament in favour of the government.
"European MPs may be invited to attend parliament and speak in favour of the government. Who knows? It may happen," Chidambaram told media persons while he was being taken to Tihar jail from a special court here.
For the first time after the abrogation of Article 370, a group of 17 members of the European Parliament visited Srinagar on Tuesday to access the ground situation there.
After their visit, the delegation members said that terrorism might be a reason behind the unrest in the Valley and expressed the hope that the government would take measures to resolve the issues in the region.
However, opposition parties have criticised the Centre for allowing the delegation to visit Srinagar but denying the permission to opposition MPs to enter the region. The Congress party has even said that the permission to the EU parliamentarians to visit Srinagar was an insult to "Indian Parliament and democracy".
Chidambaram, a former Union Minister, is in judicial custody in connection with the INX Media money laundering case, which is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
Earlier today, a special court sent Chidambaram to judicial custody till November 13 in connection with the case being investigated by the ED. (ANI)

