Even after 10 generations, Rahul won't be able to match courage of Savarkar: Smriti Irani

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 18 (ANI): Union Minister Smriti Irani on Saturday attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying that even after his 10 generations, he will not be able to match the courage of Veer Savarkar.

"Rahul Gandhi recently said -- 'I will not apologise. I am not Rahul Savarkar.' I want to tell Rahul Gandhi today that even after your 10 generations, you will not be able to match the courage of Savarkar," Irani said while addressing a rally here in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

"It is the same Congress, which put Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Chaudhary Charan Singh and Jai Prakash Narayan into the jail during the Emergency but left smuggler Karim Lala out in the open," she said.

During Congress' 'Bharat Bachao' rally in the national capital in December last year, Rahul had said: "I was told by the BJP in Parliament yesterday, 'Rahul Ji, you gave a speech. Apologise for that.' I was told to apologise for something, which is right. My name is not Rahul Savarkar. My name is Rahul Gandhi. I will never apologise for the truth." (ANI)

