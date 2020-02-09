Even after 3 months in power, BJP-JJP govt is clueless about its governance agenda: Hooda

Rohtak (Haryana) [India], Feb 9 (ANI): Taking a dig at BJP-JJP coalition government which has recently completed 100 days in the power in Haryana, former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday said that even after three months, the state government is "clueless" about its agenda of governance.

Hooda said that the Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar-led government should list its failures for all the 1,925 days that they have held office over the last five years.

"The government took almost 20 days to distribute portfolios and then they started fighting over who controls the CID. After that, the entire government got involved in elections and they have now started carrying out pre-budget discussions while the Economic Survey itself has not been released. The government has done nothing and this is why their 100-day progress report is nothing but a pack of lies," the Leader of Opposition said.

Taking on the government for the rising debt on the state, the former Chief Minister said every Haryana resident now carries a debt of Rs 72,000 on their head.

"This has happened even though no development activity has been carried out in the state. There have been no large institutions, no large projects, no large industries, no university, no power plant, no major hospitals or a metro train."

Calling the government's move to secure 75 per cent of unskilled jobs for the local workers as "political posturing", Hooda said this is just an extension of existing government policies and this alone was not acceptable to the state.

"Our educated young women and men are only getting class IV jobs and those who deserve to be placed as teachers, are being appointed as peons which is gross injustice to their ability and academic records," Hooda said.

Hooda blasted the Khattar government for "massive scam" in the procurement of paddy which has hurt the farmers of the state.

"The government's own investigations have identified a scam of Rs 90 crore but ministers are claiming that there has been no scam. We want to ask the minister who is he trying to protect? We want the CBI or a sitting judge to probe this so that the scale of the scam and those responsible are exposed," he added. (ANI)

