Even I don't have birth certificate, half of Punjab can't produce them: Amarinder opposes CAA, NRC, NPR

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Mar 19 (ANI): Strongly opposing the CAA, NRC, NPR by terming them as "absurd and unconstitutional", Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday said half of Punjab, including himself, could not produce birth certificates.

Pointing out that most people in Punjab came from Pakistan, Captain Amarinder asked if the Centre expected them to go to Pakistan to look for proof of birth.

"Even I don't have a birth certificate. These things did not exist when I was born," said the Chief Minister, quipped that this would make him too a 'doubtful character' under the Government of India's new census system.

Making it clear that his government was totally against these exercises, Captain Amarinder said while a routine census would be conducted in Punjab, it would not be based on religion, caste and creed.

For 72 years, India has been a diverse country, with different religions, castes and creeds living together, as one, in the true spirit of the Constitution and its Preamble, the Chief Minister pointed out. "Suddenly they want to break and fragment this nation, which is totally unacceptable," he said at a conclave here. (ANI)

