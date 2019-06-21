Every Cong leader wants Rahul Gandhi to continue as party president, says C'garh CM

New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday said that every leader of the Congress party wants Rahul Gandhi to continue as the party president.

After meeting Congress president Rahul Gandhi at his residence here, Baghel told media, "Everyone wants that Rahul Gandhi should continue as Congress party President. No Congress worker has any doubt in the leadership and the way he fought. He has the ability to keep everyone together."

Baghel further said, "There is no need for one nation, one poll. BJP should talk about employment and poverty.'

"Death of children in Bihar due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome is very horrifying," he said.

Congress leader PL Punia said, "Rahul Gandhi is our working president. He is the one who will decide whether he will be the president of the party or not. He is our party president and he will remain so in future."(ANI)

