Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches launch of Chandrayaan-2 (Source Twitter)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches launch of Chandrayaan-2 (Source Twitter)

Every Indian immensely proud today: PM Modi after Chandrayaan-2 launch

ANI | Updated: Jul 22, 2019 15:39 IST

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) after the successful launch of India's indigenous moon mission, Chandrayaan-2, and said that every Indian is immensely proud today.
In a series of tweets, Prime Minister Modi stated that this mission will further encourage youngsters towards pursuing science, research and innovation.
"Special moments that will be etched in the annals of our glorious history! The launch of #Chandrayaan2 illustrates the prowess of our scientists and the determination of 130 crore Indians to scale new frontiers of science. Every Indian is immensely proud today," Prime Modi tweeted.
"Indian at heart, Indian in spirit! What would make every Indian overjoyed is the fact that #Chandrayaan2 is a fully indigenous mission. It will have an Orbiter for remote sensing the Moon and also a Lander-Rover module for analysis of lunar surface," he added.
He further shared two photographs of himself watching the launch of Chandrayaan-2.
"#Chandrayaan2 is unique because it will explore and perform studies on the south pole region of lunar terrain which is not explored and sampled by any past mission. This mission will offer new knowledge about the Moon," the Prime Minister said.
"Efforts such as #Chandrayaan2 will further encourage our bright youngsters towards science, top quality research and innovation. Thanks to Chandrayaan, India's Lunar Programme will get a substantial boost. Our existing knowledge of the Moon will be significantly enhanced," he added.
Chandrayaan-2 was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh.
The spacecraft took off at 2.43 pm, exactly a week after the mission was aborted after a technical snag was detected less than an hour before the launch.
In the run-up to the launch, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), on its Twitter, gave regular updates about preparations.
ISRO had successfully completed the launch rehearsal of the Chandrayaan-2 mission on Saturday.

Chandrayaan-2 will explore a region of Moon where no mission has ever set foot. The spacecraft consists of an orbiter, a lander, and a rover together referred to as "composite body". The probe's total mass is 3.8 ton and is expected to land on the Moon's south polar region on September 6 or 7 this year.
It will be the first Indian expedition to attempt a soft landing on the lunar surface. This mission will make India the fourth country after the US, Russia, and China to carry out a soft landing on Moon. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 16:49 IST

Goa: Nine held in two gambling raids

Goa [India], July 22 (ANI): Crime Branch Goa has arrested nine people and seized more than three lakhs in two separate gambling raids here.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 16:48 IST

Fake narratives being peddled to incite Sikhs in UK and Canada,...

Chandigarh [India], July 22 (ANI): Lies and fake narratives are being peddled among the Sikh diaspora of the United Kingdom and Canada by the Khalistani extremists to incite them against India, an army veteran has asserted.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 16:46 IST

Bill to provide national exit test for medical PG courses...

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): A bill that proposes National Exit Test (NEXT), a common final year MBBS examination, which will serve as licentiate exam for entrance to post-graduate medical courses, was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 16:45 IST

Every Indian immensely proud today: PM Modi after Chandrayaan-2 launch

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for the successful launch of India's indigenous moon mission, Chandrayaan-2, and said every Indian is immensely proud today. The Prime Minister congratulated the space K Sivan

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 16:44 IST

PIL filed in K'taka HC alleging deliberate delay of trust vote...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 22 (ANI): A public interest litigation (PIL) was filed in the Karnataka High Court on Monday alleging that the trust vote was deliberately being delayed in the state Assembly.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 16:42 IST

Visakhapatnam: School bus rams into electric pole, no causalities

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 22 (ANI): A school bus crashed into an electric pole near Simhachalam in Visakhapatnam on Monday after the driver lost control of the vehicle.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 16:41 IST

Speaker will take call on confidence motion: Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 22 (ANI): Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah on Monday said that while it is up to the Assembly Speaker to take a call on a confidence motion they have also filed a petition in the Supreme Court.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 16:40 IST

MP: NCC cadre stage protest; demand reservation in state police

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India] July 22 (ANI): Cadets of the National Cadet Corps (NCC), including former members on Monday staged a protest outside the office of the state Home Minister Bala Bachchan here.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 16:39 IST

BJP reprimands Pragya Thakur for 'not elected to clean drains' remark

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): The BJP on Monday reprimanded its Lok Sabha lawmaker Pragya Singh Thakur for her controversial remarks on 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' and instructed her not to give such statements in the future, said sources.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 16:32 IST

Fire at MTNL's Bandra building, no injuries reported

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 22 (ANI): A level-3 fire erupted at the Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) building here in Bandra area on Monday afternoon.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 16:27 IST

Two children drown in pond in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 22 (ANI): Two children drowned in a pond in the Lingavaram village of the GK Veedi Mandalam in Visakhapatnam district.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 16:19 IST

Kanwar pilgrims injured in accident near UP's Gajraula

Amroha (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 22 (ANI): One Kanwar pilgrim was injured and another devotee sustained minor injuries after an Uttar Pradesh roadways bus rammed into a motorcycle carrying the pilgrims on Monday.

Read More
iocl