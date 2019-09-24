Congress leader Digvijaya Singh speaking to reporters in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. Photo/ANI
Every name associated with honey trap case in MP should come up: Digvijaya Singh

ANI | Updated: Sep 24, 2019 19:20 IST

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 24 (ANI): Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday said that every name involved in the alleged honey trapping case in Madhya Pradesh should come up in the investigation.
"...Shweta Jain (accused) is the wife of Vijay Jain. She was a general secretary of BJP Yuva Morcha. Did Kailash Vijayvargiya not go to inaugurate shop of Vijay Jain in Sagar? Did he not meet Arvind Menon? They have made the system corrupt in 15 years. I have not expected that so many IAS and IPS were involved in the case (honey trap). Every name involved in the case should come forward in the investigation," Singh told reporters here.
Shweta Jain was among the six persons who have been arrested in connection with the honey trapping case in the state so far.
An accused named Monica in the alleged honey-trap case was on Monday brought to Bhopal by police as part of the evidence gathering and further interrogation.
The incident came to light after an Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) engineer had filed a complaint alleging that two women were blackmailing him by threatening to make some objectionable videos viral.
The Civic engineer was later suspended from the service by the IMC. (ANI)

