Everybody is of the opinion that Rahul Gandhi should become Congress president: Ambika Soni

New Delhi [India], October 16 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Ambika Soni said on Saturday that everyone in the party is of the opinion that party leader Rahul Gandhi should become the party president.

While speaking to ANI, Soni said, "Everybody agreed unanimously, whether he (Rahul Gandhi) will become (the party president) or not is up to him. Everybody is of the opinion that Rahul Gandhi should become the party president."



Her remarks came after the conclusion of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting held in the national capital today.

Sonia Gandhi was made interim president by CWC after Rahul Gandhi stepped down as the president of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) accepting the responsibility of poll debacle in the 2019 general elections.

Congress's supreme body, the CWC, met on Saturday at the AICC headquarters here today to discuss the organisational elections, forthcoming Assembly polls and current political situation. (ANI)

