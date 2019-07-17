Everybody should try to know RSS deeply: Indresh Kumar

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Indresh Kumar on Wednesday said there was no issue with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar directing the state police to gather information on RSS leaders.

"I believe everybody should gather more information on RSS leaders and workers so that all misconceptions are cleared. In the 10 years of Congress rule, it misused agencies to make narratives of Hindu terrorism and saffron terror. The Congress failed in its mission and it is now accepted globally that Sangh stands for patriotism, human values and harmony. I think everybody should try to know RSS deeply," Indresh told ANI here.

Indresh also attacked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the incident where the state police stopped people from reciting the Hanuman Chalisa on the streets. He added that the CM a "making a mockery of democracy" in the state.

"Whatever is happening there is unconstitutional, nobody can or should stop a person from exercising their rights. A mockery of democracy, Constitution and human rights is going on under Mamata Banerjee led TMC rule in West Bengal. Many cases of atrocities, mob lynching and mob insult are going on there. The people of Bengal taught her a lesson in the Lok Sabha and will teach more in the future," he said.

He also spoke about the incident from Ranchi where a local court on Tuesday directed a student to distribute five copies of Quran to different Muslim institutions as a condition for bail for allegedly posting communal comments on social media.

"I would request the judiciary to not give such judgements as they are not good for secularism and Indian values. The student Richa refused to obey such an order and thus upheld the Indian Constitution. Decisions like these could hurt religious sentiments," he said. (ANI)

