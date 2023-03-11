"Everyone has released their model of corruption": Anurag Thakur after raids on Tejashwi Yadav, RJD leaders

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 11 (ANI): After the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) summoned Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav in connection with the land-for-jobs case, Union minister Anurag Thakur took a jibe at Tejashwi, saying that everyone has released their model of corruption.

"Everyone has released their model of corruption, today when action has been taken against them, they all are united," Thakur said.

CBI summoned Tejashwi Yadav in connection with the land-for-jobs case.

However, according to sources, Tejashwi is likely to skip appearing before the probe agency due to his wife's ill health.

Thakur further said that former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, and said, "He had only one slogan, 'you give me the plot, I'll give you a job'."

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had on March 10 conducted a raid at the residence of Tejashwi in Delhi for over 11 hours.

Terming the probe agencies CBI and ED as "pet parrots" of the Centre, Janata Dal (United) National president Lalan Singh alleged that pregnant women and small children were harassed.

Taking to Twitter, Singh said, "In the case of land for job case, the CBI could not gather evidence after investigating twice. But after August 9, 2022, suddenly they started getting evidence from divine power and heavy raids took place at Lalu Prasad ji and his family members."

He further said that the probe agencies will do what is being instructed by the Centre as this is an "unannounced emergency".

"Even if the evidence is not found, pet parrots will do anything to show evidence. The horn of the cow is added to the buffalo and the horn of the buffalo is added to the cow. The newspaper says- 'The raid has been done due to AK Infosystem'... which has nothing to do with the job case. But well, pet parrots can do anything when instructed by their owner because this is an unannounced emergency," he further said.



Singh said that no matter how the Opposition leaders will be suppressed the country will be free from BJP in 2024.

"This kind of ruthless behavior with pregnant women and small children has happened for the first time in the country, and the country will remember it. No matter how much you suppress, the country will be BJP-free in 2024," he added.

The ED also conducted raids against many relatives of former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad at multiple locations across Delhi, the National Capital Region (NCR) and Bihar in the alleged land-for-jobs scam.

The raids were conducted at the residence of Lalu Prasad's daughter Misa Bharti as well as RJD's leader and former MLA Abu Dojana in Bihar, said sources.

The ED carried out these searches under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act after filing an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) taking cognizance of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case against Lalu Prasad in the matter.

The federal agency carried out these searches days after a CBI team questioned Lalu Prasad in connection with the land-for-jobs case. The CBI on Tuesday quizzed Lalu Prasad for nearly five hours in two sessions.

Tejashwi is the third person in the Yadav family who will be questioned in the case. Earlier, his parents (Rabri and Lalu Yadav) were questioned.

CBI had filed the chargesheet in October last year, against former Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, their daughter Misa Bharti and 13 others in the land-for-jobs scam.

The charge sheet stated that during the investigation, it was found that the accused in conspiracy with the then GM Central Railways and CPO, Central Railways engaged persons as substitutes in lieu of land either in their name or in the name of their close relatives.

This land was acquired at prices lower than the prevailing circle rate and much lower than the market rate. It was also alleged that the candidates have used false TC and submitted false attested documents to the Ministry of Railways, said the CBI statement.

The alleged scam occurred between 2004 and 2009 when Lalu Yadav was the Railway Minister. Apart from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief, the chargesheet also includes the name of the then Railway General Manager. (ANI)

