Everyone is equal before law: Odisha CM

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 27 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday asserted that everyone is equal before the law and that everyone should keep faith in the justice delivery system.

"Everyone is equal before the law. This should not just remain a maxim. The poorest of the poor should experience it and should have absolute faith in our justice delivery system," CM Patnaik said while addressing an orientation programme for 41 newly recruited Assistant Public Prosecutors at a Convention Centre in the Lok Seva Bhawan, virtually.

Congratulating the Assistant Public Prosecutors (APPs), the CM called upon them to serve the people and help realize their vision of a just and equitable society.

He said that most of the new recruits (APPs) are highly qualified and have varied experience in different courts of the state. "This augurs well for the delivery of justice, saying that he was sure the APPs will put in their best efforts in the service of the poor and the disadvantaged."



Stating that the conviction rate in Odisha needs further improvement, he added, "Technology is one of the most significant components of our 5T initiative and it is being applied to provide justice in a quick and transparent manner."

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister of State for Home Tusharkanti Behera advised the new recruits to work with honesty and transparency. He further outlined the efforts of the government for quick delivery of justice.

Chief Secretary Suresh Mohapatra asked the APPs to work earnestly to win the trust and confidence of the clients who mostly belonged to the disadvantaged section of society.

While sharing their experience and appreciating the transparency in the system, Gitanjali Nayak, Sarbajit Srichandan and Lalita Patra, new APPs said that they were happy with the technology-based recruitment and choice locking system for posting.

In his welcome address, ACS Home Sanjeev Chopra said that the recruitment will help strengthen the criminal justice system in the state. (ANI)

