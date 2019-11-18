Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo courtesy: DD News)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo courtesy: DD News)

Everyone should contribute to enrich discussions in Parliament: PM Modi

ANI | Updated: Nov 18, 2019 11:21 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the winter session of the Parliament is an important one and all lawmakers should contribute to enrich the discussions.
The winter session, which is all set to start from today, will go on till December 13 and provide a total of 20 sittings spread over a period of 26 days, including four Private Members' days.
"This is the last Parliament session of 2019. It is very important because this is the 250th session of the Rajya Sabha. During this session, on November 26, we will observe the Constitution Day - when our Constitution completes its 70 years,' said the Prime Minister.
Talking about the need to have a "frank discussion" in the Parliament, the Prime Minister said, "It is important that there should be quality debates, there should be dialogue and discussions, and everyone should contribute to enrich discussions in the Parliament."
Prime Minister Modi said that Parliament sessions are a success because of the support of all the Members of Parliament (MPs).
"I thank all the MPs. I hope this session also works for the progress of the nation," he added.
Many key bills, including the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019, are scheduled to be tabled in this session of the Parliament.
The Citizenship Bill, which the BJP seeks to pass with the aim of granting citizenship to non-Muslims from neighbouring countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan who came to India before December 31, 2014, will be taken up during the proceedings of the House.
Other important bills that are expected to be taken up during the course of the Houses include the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019, Anti Maritime Piracy Bill 2019 and Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2019. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 12:16 IST

Rajya Sabha remembers MPs including Arun Jaitley, Ram Jethmalani

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): The Rajya Sabha on Monday paid rich tributes to Jagannath Mishra, Arun Jaitley, Sukhdev Singh Libra, Ram Jethmalani and Gurudas Dasgupta, who served as lawmakers in the Upper House of the Parliament.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 12:13 IST

Want PM to come up with new law to clean air: Cong MP Gogoi on...

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): As the winter session of the Parliament began on Monday, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi protested in front of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in the parliament premises against rising air pollution levels. He said that he wants Prime Minister Narendra Modi to come up with a new

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 12:11 IST

GN Azad pays homage to Jaitley in Rajya Sabha, recalls personal bond

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday paid homage to former finance minister Arun Jaitley in the Rajya Sabha and said that the demise of the BJP stalwart is a loss to the entire country.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 12:01 IST

Sonia Gandhi arrives in Parliament for winter session

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi arrived at the Parliament to participate in the winter session starting today.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 11:49 IST

Discussions on interests of common people must be allowed in...

New Delhi (India), Nov 18 (ANI): Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, on Monday said he expects from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling party that all issues concerning interests of the common people are allowed to be discussed inside the Parliament.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 11:49 IST

Pralhad Joshi hopes opposition will extend full support for...

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday voiced hope that the Opposition will extend full support in achieving the same success rate like the previous session of Parliament.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 11:30 IST

Sharad Pawar arrives in Delhi to meet Sonia Gandhi on...

New Delhi (India), Nov 18 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar arrived in Delhi today to hold a meeting with Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi to discuss the prospects of government formation in Maharashtra.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 11:24 IST

'Some considering themselves God': Sanjay Raut targets BJP on...

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): After Shiv Sena MPs were allotted seats on the Opposition side in the Parliament, senior Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday hit back at the Bharatiya Janata Party stating that NDA is not the property of one party but some are 'considering themselves God'.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 11:22 IST

Things will speed up towards govt formation after Sonia-Pawar...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik said here on Monday that things will speed up towards the government formation in Maharashtra after today's meeting between Congress President Sonia Gandhi and NCP Chief Sharad Pawar.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 11:06 IST

Uddhav Thackeray cancels Ayodhya visit due to security reasons

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has cancelled his scheduled visit to Ayodhya due to security reasons, party sources said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 11:02 IST

Security beefed up ahead of march to Parliament by JNU students

New Delhi (India), Nov 18 (ANI): Security was strengthened outside Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Monday ahead of the march by students to Parliament demanding complete roll-back of fee hike.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 10:33 IST

Hyderabad: Locals stage protest by planting trees inside...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): In a bid to highlight the problem of potholes in the city, a group of residents in Hyderabad's Peerzadiguda area has staged a unique protest by 'planting trees' inside large potholes on the roads.

Read More
iocl