Everyone should have 'freedom of expression': Chhattisgarh CM

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 15 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday said sedition charges should not be slapped if someone expresses their opinion. He feels "everyone should have 'Freedom of Expression.'"

Baghel's comment comes after a man in Rajnandgaon was reportedly arrested and charged with sedition in the state for allegedly spreading rumours on social media over power cuts in the state. He was arrested following a complaint filed by Chhattisgarh State Power Holding Company Limited (CSPHCL). However, Baghel later directed the police to withdraw the sedition charge.

"Everyone should have freedom of expression. If someone expresses their opinion, sedition charges shouldn't be slapped on him. It was in our manifesto that Section 124 A will be scrapped," Baghel told media while talking about the incident.

"As soon as I had received info, I had expressed displeasure that it should not have been done. But I would also like to say that nobody should misuse social media to spread rumours. There are separate laws for it. Action should be taken as per them," he added. (ANI)

