Ex-AAP MLA Surender Singh joins BJP ahead of MCD polls

New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): Former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Commando Surender Singh joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi on Tuesday.

The development comes just days ahead of the elections to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

The high-stakes polls to the 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi are due on December 4 and the votes will be counted on December 7.

The civic polls are shaping up to be a two-way contest between the BJP, which currently holds the civic reins in the national capital, and the AAP, which is in power in the capital. (ANI)