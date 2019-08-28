Former Chief Minister Ajit Jogi (File photo)
Former Chief Minister Ajit Jogi (File photo)

Ex-Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi to approach court over govt panel's finding on his tribal status

ANI | Updated: Aug 28, 2019 05:54 IST

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Former Chief Minister and Chhattisgarh Janata Congress founder Ajit Jogi on Tuesday said that he will approach the court against the high-power government committee's finding that declared him a non-tribal.
He alleged that the "Bhupesh empowered" caste scrutiny committee's finding was politically motivated.
"This is a Bhupesh empowered committee which has found that I am not an Adivasi. I am yet to get a copy of the report but I will have to challenge the committee's finding in the court," he said at a press conference here.
Jogi's announcement came after the government committee, constituted on directions of the High Court found that Jogi is not entitled to benefits meant for the tribal communities.
He said it was apparent that the committee acted on chief minister Bhupesh Baghel's instructions who had announced on August 9 that the report on his caste would be out within a month.
"I was given a hearing before the committee," he claimed.
"Congress state president Mohan Makram had also said that I am not a tribal. So they had declared me a non-tribal on August 9 itself which has now been announced by Bhupesh empowered committee," he said.
He said that a court had earlier ruled that I belong to a tribal caste. "In a case, the Chhattisgarh High Court has found that my son Amit Jogi is a Kanwar tribal of Mudi gotra. If my son is Adivasi, how come I am not?" he asked. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 06:03 IST

Assam BJP MLA defends 'research-based' claim that cows produce...

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Assam BJP legislator Dilip Kumar Paul on Tuesday defended his recent claim that cows produce more milk when they listen to tunes on the flute similar to the ones played by Lord Krishna, saying that it was proven by a "very talented" research team.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 05:45 IST

UP: Education officer suspended for irregularities in exam...

Ghazipur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): The state government on Tuesday suspended and initiated a departmental inquiry against a top education department officer for his role in alleged irregularities in the constitution of centres for the Uttar Pradesh board examinations during the academic y

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 05:36 IST

UP criminal with Rs 2 lakh bounty held in Gurugram

Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Police arrested a dreaded criminal who had allegedly opened fire on a van carrying undertrial prisoners and killed two policemen here last month.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 05:31 IST

Fire in Mumbai timber yard

Mumbai [India], Aug 28 (ANI): A fire broke out in a timber yard Mustafa Bazaar of Mazgaon, in Byculla here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 05:27 IST

Two held for beating man to death in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI) : Two people were arrested for allegedly beating a man to death near Old Delhi Railway Station here on Tuesday, police said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 03:21 IST

UP: FIR against Swami Chinmayanand after student goes missing

Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): An FIR has been registered against former Union minister and BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand after a law student who alleged he had been harassing her went missing, police said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 03:06 IST

Railways introduce up to 25 per cent discounts for vacant seats...

New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): With an aim to improving occupancy, railways is set to introduce up to 25 per cent discounts in fares for trains like the Shatabdi Express, Gatiman Express and Tejas as well as double-decker and Intercity trains, which have low occupancy rates.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 01:46 IST

RBI's decision to transfer Rs 1.76 lakh crore to govt will harm...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Accusing the Centre of snatching the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) autonomy, economist Abhirup Sarkar on Tuesday said that the central bank's decision to transfer Rs 1.76 lakh crore to the government would harm the economy in the long run.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 23:54 IST

Not scared of Pakistan's nuclear bogey: Lt Gen Naravane

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Head of Eastern Army Command Lieutenant General MM Naravane on Tuesday said that Pakistan could keep raising the 'nuclear bogey' but 'we are not scared.'

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 23:44 IST

Govt pushing country towards bankruptcy, financial emergency: Congress

New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Accusing the government of "snatching RBI money", the Congress on Tuesday said the country is being pushed towards "bankruptcy" and sought a white paper on the state of the economy.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 23:40 IST

AP minister accuses previous TDP govt of corruption, insider trading

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botsa Satyanarayana on Tuesday accused the previous TDP government of corruption and insider trading.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 23:40 IST

BJP leaders visit villagers in Amaravati capital region, stand...

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): In the wake of a debate over the capital of Andhra Pradesh, state BJP leaders on Tuesday held a field visit in Amaravati capital region and interacted with villagers.

Read More
iocl