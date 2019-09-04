Ex-CM's occupying govt bungalows "unconstitutional": Rajasthan HC

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Sep 4 (ANI): The Rajasthan High Court on Wednesday declared the amendment to Rajasthan Ministers Salaries Act, 1956 as "unconstitutional".

Under this Act, the former chief ministers, who had governed for five years, were entitled to free bungalows, personal secretaries, stenographers, a grade 1 staff, driver, 3 grade 4 staff for a lifetime.

Besides, the amendment which was rolled out by Vasundhara Raje led government had also allowed few chief ministers who had served even less than five years to avail certain facilities.

"The High Court has declared these facilities unconstitutional. The former CMs should vacate their bungalows, respecting the decision of the court," said Vimal Choudhary, lawyer while speaking to ANI in Jaipur.

Last year, a rebel Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA had launched a protest against Raje for not vacating her bungalow situated in Civil Lines. Ghanshyam Tiwari alleged that the said bill was the Centre's attempt to implement "feudalism" in the region and demanded that Raje should shift to the chief minister's official residence at 8 Civil Lines. (ANI)

