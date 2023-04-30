Ex-Himachal CM compares 'Mann ki Baat' with episodes of Mahabharata, Ramayana

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 30 (ANI): Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jairam Thakur compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi's radio programme with 'Mahabharata' and 'Ramayana' as 'Mann Ki Baat' completed its 100th episode on Sunday.

"Prime Minister's 'Mann ki Baat' is like the episodes of 'Mahabharata' and 'Ramayana' which used to be popular among the people in India. The programme has reached crores of people in the country. People wait for the last Sunday of the month to listen to PM Modi. Prime Minister has touched the important social issues through this programme," Thakur said.

The Leader of Opposition in Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly said that he was delighted that the Prime Minister mentioned the 'Healing Himalayas' and the efforts for the environment by Pradeep Sangwan and spoke to him.

"It is very good that it has been a success without any obstruction till 100 episodes. He referred to Pradeep Sangwan who has worked for environmental preservation in the state. The Prime Minister has worked in the field of environment and it has become a moment in the country. There has been a big change," Thakur said.

He said Himachal Pradesh has been working hard to become a plastic-free state which is inspiring to people across the country.



PM Modi's monthly radio programme completed its 100th episode on Sunday.

The programme was broadcasted live across the country and in various parts of the world including the United Nations Headquarters.

The programme, which started on October 3, 2014, has become a key pillar of the government's citizen-outreach programme addressing multiple social groups such as women, youth, and farmers and has spurred community action.

Apart from 22 Indian languages and 29 dialects, Mann Ki Baat is broadcast in 11 foreign languages including French, Chinese, Indonesian, Tibetan, Burmese, Baluchi, Arabic, Pashtu, Persian, Dari and Swahili. Mann Ki Baat is being broadcast by more than 500 broadcast centres of All India Radio.

A study was conducted regarding the impact of Mann Ki Baat on the lives of the people.

The study showed that over 100 crore people have connected to Mann Ki Baat at least once, it speaks directly to people, celebrates grassroots-level changemakers and achievements of people and has influenced people towards positive actions. (ANI)

