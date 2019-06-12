Ex-Madhya Pradesh minister Shivnarayan Meena dies of heart attack

Rudraprayag (Uttrakhand) [India], June 12 (ANI): Senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh minister Shivnarayan Meena died in Rudraprayag in Uttarakhand after suffering a heart attack.

The 68-year-old leader was on a pilgrimage tour to Kedarnath temple where he suffered the attack in the wee hours of Tuesday.

He had served as a minister in the Congress regime in Madhya Pradesh when Digvijaya Singh was in power more than 15 years ago. (ANI)

