Ex-Maharashtra Minister Kripashankar Singh quits Congress

New Delhi [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Former Maharashtra Minister Kripashankar Singh on Tuesday resigned from the Congress party.

Singh submitted his resignation to Maharashtra Congress in-charge Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi.

According to sources close to him, Singh has cited the party's stand on abrogation of Article 370 as his reason for resignation.

A few days ago, he had clearly dissented from the party line on abrogation of Article 370. While speaking to ANI, he had said that abrogation of 370 is something which unites the country and every individual and every party should support this move.

His son, Sanjay Singh told ANI that his father had still not decided on his future course of action, whether he would join any other party or not. (ANI)

