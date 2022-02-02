Ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh mastermind of Mansukh Hiren death case, Antilia bomb scare: Anil Deshmukh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 2 (ANI): Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday told Enforcement Directorate (ED) that former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh is the mastermind of Mansukh Hiren death case and Antilia bomb scare case.

He also said that Singh gave false information and concealed facts.

In his statement to ED, Anil Deshmukh further told that when Param Bir Singh was called to Vidhan Bhavan and Chief Minister's residence to get information on the matter, he did not give correct information. Following this, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and he (Deshmukh) as the then Home Minister decided to remove Singh from the post and depute him as Director-General, Home Guard.

Anil Deshmukh said that the allegations made by Param Bir Singh on him are baseless and false. He said Param Bir Singh and Sachin Waze were very close.

Deshmukh told ED that Singh used to give the extortion work to Sachin Waze.



The Former Maharashtra Home Minister was arrested by ED in November, last year in connection with the alleged Rs 100-crore extortion and money laundering case. He is currently lodged at Arthur Road jail in Mumbai.

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh had accused Anil Deshmukh of asking dismissed assistant inspector Sachin Vaze to collect Rs 100 crore from hotels and bars in Mumbai every month.

ED registered a case against Deshmukh and others based on a corruption case filed against him by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had arrested dismissed Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze in March 2021 in connection with the investigation into the recovery of explosives from a car parked near Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's house Antilia in Mumbai.

Waze was also accused of the murder of Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the vehicle that was found containing explosives materials outside Antilia. Hiren was found dead on March 5 in Thane. (ANI)

