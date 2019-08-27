Ex-Union minister slams 'careerist leader' Jairam Ramesh for praising Modi

New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Former Union Minister KK Tiwari on Monday slammed "careerist leader" Jairam Ramesh for heaping praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said the senior Congress leader was unable to win even a panchayat election.

"Jairam Ramesh is careerist and cannot win even a panchayat election. He is praising such people who are calling Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru a criminal. Pandit Nehru was the architect of modern India," veteran Congress leader Tiwari told ANI here.

He also suggested that the former Union Environment Minister Ramesh should not be sent to the Rajya Sabha.

"The Rajya Sabha should not become a house of unelectable leaders and oligarchs," he said.

Last week Ramesh had reportedly said that Modi's governance model was not a "complete negative story" and not recognising his work and demonising him all the time was not going to help.

"If you are going to demonise him (PM Modi) all the time, you are not going to be able to confront him. Unless we recognise that he is doing things which people recognise and which have not been done in the past, we are not going to be able to confront this guy," Ramesh had reportedly said.

The former Union Minister's remarks had found resonance with Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi who said "demonising Modi was wrong". (ANI)

