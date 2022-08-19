Excise policy case: CBI arrives Deputy Excise Commissioner Anand Tiwari's residence

New Delhi [India] August 19 (ANI): The officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation have reached the residence of Deputy Excise Commissioner Anand Tiwari in the national capital.

Earlier in the day, the CBI raided the residence of Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia in connection with the Excise Policy case.

"CBI has arrived," Sisodia had said in a tweet adding "We are honest, building a future for lakhs of children. Unfortunate that in this country, whoever does good work is hassled just like this, that is why our country is still not number-1."

According to a CBI official, they have raided 21 locations in Delhi-NCR in connection with the excise policy case including Delhi's Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence and the premises of the then Delhi Excise Commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna.

The Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal also backed Sisodia and said that they will give full cooperation to the investigations.

"CBI is welcome. We will give full cooperation. Searches/raids took place earlier too, but nothing was found. Nothing will be found now too," Kejriwal tweeted mentioning that the CBI has raided his residence on the day when the picture of the Delhi Model and Manish Sisodia appeared on the front page of America's biggest newspaper- New York Times.

The excise policy was passed in chief minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi Cabinet in the middle of the deadly Delta Covid-19 pandemic in 2021.

However, the Delhi government's version is that the policy was formulated to ensure the generation of optimum revenue, and eradicate the sale of spurious liquor or non-duty paid liquor in Delhi, besides improving user experience. (ANI)