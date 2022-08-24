Excise policy case: Court notice to BJP leaders for defaming K Kavitha; next hearing on Sept 13

New Delhi [India], August 24 (ANI): A Hyderabad court on Wednesday issued notice to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Parvesh Varma and Manjinder S Sirsa and directed them to not make any defamatory statements against Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLC K Kavitha in the media.

The court has kept September 13 as the next date of hearing in the case.

Kavitha on Monday said that she will file a defamation case against Delhi BJP leaders MP Parvesh Varma and former MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa for their allegations that she acted as a "middleman" between the liquor mafia and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

The BJP on Sunday had alleged that a bribe was given to Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to increase the commission from 2.5 per cent to 12 per cent under the Delhi government's revamped liquor policy and the first instalment of the same was given to him.

The BJP further alleged Rs 150 crore was given to Sisodia.

AAP leader Manish Sisodia has been accused of availing benefits by exercising corruption in the new excise policy that was released during the second wave of Covid-19 in India.

The Central Bureau of Investigation carried out raids at the residence and premises of Sisodia and 14 others last week. (ANI)