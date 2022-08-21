Excise Policy Scam: CBI issues 'Look Out Circular' for 13 including Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

New Delhi [India], August 21 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation on Saturday issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against 13 accused including Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the Excise Policy scam, the sources confirmed.

During the raid of CBI in Delhi at 31 locations including seven states, two accused were not found during the raid, so the agency opened LoC with immediate effect against the 13 accused.

"CBI issues a look out circular (LoC) against 13 accused in Delhi excise police case including deputy chief Minister Manish Sisodia," an agency official told ANI.

CBI had registered an FIR against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and 14 others in connection with alleged irregularities in the excise policy which was implemented in November last year.

Excise officials, liquor company executives, dealers along with unknown public servants and private persons have also been booked in the case.

The FIR alleged that Sisodia, Arva Gopi Krishna, Anand Tiwari and Pankaj Bhatnagar, were instrumental in recommending and taking decisions pertaining to excise policy for the year 2021-22 "without the approval of competent authority with an intention to extend undue favours to the licencees post tender".

The CBI on Friday conducted a raid at the house of Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the alleged corruption in the implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy.

CBI registered a case against Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister, GNCTD of Delhi and others including Arva Gopi Krishna, the then Commissioner (Excise), GNCTD of Delhi, Anand Tiwari, the then Deputy Commissioner (Excise), GNCTD of Delhi, Pankaj Bhatnagar, then Assistant Commissioner (Excise), GNCTD of Delhi and 10 liquor licensees, their associates and unknown others on a reference from Ministry of Home Affairs.

It was alleged that irregularities were committed including modifications in the Excise Policy and undue favours were extended to to the license holders including waiver or reduction in licence fee, an extension of L-1 license without approval etc.

It was further alleged that illegal gains on the count of these acts were diverted to concerned public servants by private parties and making false entries in their books of accounts.

The CBI earlier said the change in the 2015 Lookout Circular (LoC) against liquor baron Vijay Mallya from "detention" to only informing him about his activities was 'an error in the judgment' as he was cooperating in the investigation and there was no warrant against him. (ANI)