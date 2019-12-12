Exclusion of mental pollution is imperative for businessmen to smile: Mamata

East Midnapore (West Bengal) [India], Dec 12 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday advised the Business community to get rid of income tax tension and the 'mental pollution' so that their business can prosper.

"I want my farmers and industry to smile. There should not be a problem among them. If there is no mental Pollution then it will give you a smile. There shall be no threatening environment and fear of income tax," said Banerjee here at the concluding ceremony of Bengal Business Conclave at Digha.

"First get rid of mental tension and mental pollution to get smiling and prospering business. One shall invest where there is no scarcity and fear," she added.

Emphasising on religious equality, the Chief Minister said, "I always say some may be black and white. One may be Hindu and another Muslim. So what? We are human. Our hospitality is for all of them because we love all."

Mamata's statement comes at a time when state BJP has accused her of misleading the Muslim population of West Bengal over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) stating that it is a measure to protect the interest of refugees since country's independence.

Opposing the contentious bill which was passed by Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, Banerjee had earlier said that unity in diversity is the ethos of the state and people here are not divided on the basis of religion, caste, and creed.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019 seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.

Through this Bill, Indian citizenship will be provided to the members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from the three countries to India till December 31, 2014, to put an end to them being treated as illegal immigrants in the country.

The delegates of around 28 countries such as Bangladesh, Australia, Thailand, Bhutan, the UK, Poland, the US, Russia, Italy, and China have participated in the conclave. (ANI)

