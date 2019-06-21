Exit of four leaders won't cause any loss: Chandrababu Naidu

Amravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jun 21 (ANI): TDP national president and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday said that exit of four leaders from his party will not cause any loss.

"There is no loss for the party even if four leaders leave," Naidu said adding that "party cadres and supporters are the strength of the TDP."

Chandrababu Naidu, who is on Europe tour, released a press communique after Rajya Sabha members of the party joined the BJP.

The communique read, "TDP fought with BJP for special category status only for the sake of state development. Keeping that in mind, BJP poaching TDP MLAs is condemnable. Those leaders leaving the party will regret in future. One or two leaders might leave the party flag for selfish motives, but the party has lakhs of workers. Those MPs saying that they will work for state interest by joining BJP which did grave injustice to the state is sheer opportunism. BJP started playing mind game hardly within four weeks of election results. We strongly condemn such acts."

Underlining that crises are not new to TDP, Naidu added: "The party has faced many ups and downs in 37 years, and surpassed many difficulties. It is people and party workers who led a movement to save democracy stood by and saved the party, in past. Even now, party cadre and public will shield TDP if attempts are made to split the party or trouble the party. This is a historic truth. Whenever any crisis came, TDP became much more strengthened. Party cadre should remain strong and face political and physical attacks bravely." (ANI)

