Exit Polls indicate Delhi has rejected BJP's hate politics: Akhilesh Yadav

New Delhi [India], Feb 8 (ANI): Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday hit out at BJP saying the exit polls for Delhi Assembly elections show that "hate-fuelled negative politics" of the party has been rejected by Delhi's voters.

"The exit polls clearly indicate that the people of Delhi have outrightly rejected the hate-fuelled negative politics of BJP and the whole country will reject it in the coming days. The message of the 'new, mature and young India', is that whoever works for country's progress, people's welfare and peace will be chosen by the people," Yadav tweeted in Hindi.

The exit polls have predicted that the ruling AAP will return to power with an impressive victory in the Delhi election while the BJP is expected to improve its tally but finish a distant second.

The exit polls have predicted that AAP will win a two-thirds majority with some giving it a three-fourth majority in the 70-member legislative Assembly. They predicted that Congress will continue its dismal show in the national capital.

The Times Now-Ipsos exit poll predicted 47 seats for AAP and 23 for BJP.

The ABP News-C Voter poll predicted that AAP will get 49-63 seats and the BJP 5-19 seats. According to the poll, the Congress could win 0-4 seats.

The TV9 Bharatvarsh-Cicero exit poll predicted that AAP would win 54 seats, BJP 15 seats and Congress one seat.

The Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat exit poll gave 48-61 seats to AAP, 9-21 seats to BJP and 0-1 seat for the Congress.

The AAP had registered a landslide victory in 2015 elections getting 67 of 70 seats. The BJP had won three seats while Congress had failed to open its account. (ANI)

