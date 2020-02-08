Exit polls to fail, BJP will win with over 48 seats: Manoj Tiwari

New Delhi [India], Feb 8 (ANI): Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Saturday exuded confidence over his party's victory in the Delhi Assembly polls, stating that "all exit polls will fail and BJP will come into power with over 48 seats."

"All these exit polls will fail. Keep this tweet of mine. BJP will form the government in Delhi with over 48 seats in Delhi. Now, please do not find an excuse to blame Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs)," Tiwari tweeted in Hindi soon after polling in Delhi concluded.

"Certain exit polls are showing that BJP will win 26 seats, but let me tell you that all these exit polls will fail on 11 Feb," he told ANI.

The exit polls have predicted that the ruling AAP will return to power with an impressive victory in the Delhi election with the BJP expected to improve its numbers but finishing a distant second.

The polls predicted that AAP will win a two-thirds majority with some giving it a three-fourth majority in the 70-member assembly. They predicted that Congress will continue its dismal show in the national capital.

The Times Now-Ipsos exit poll predicted 47 seats for AAP and 23 for BJP.

The ABP News-C Voter poll predicted that AAP will get 49-63 seats and the BJP 5-19 seats. According to the poll, the Congress could win 0-4 seats.

The TV9 Bharatvarsh-Cicero exit poll predicted that AAP would win 54 seats, BJP 15 seats and Congress one seat.

The Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat exit poll gave 48-61 seats to AAP, 9-21 seats to BJP and 0-1 seat for the Congress.

The AAP had registered a landslide victory in 2015 elections getting 67 of 70 seats. The BJP had won three seats while Congress had failed to open its account. (ANI)