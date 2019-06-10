Expansion of Kumaraswamy's ministry postponed to Friday due to Karnad's demise

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 10 (ANI): Expansion of Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy led Council of Ministers has been postponed to Friday following the demise of veteran actor and screenwriter Girish Karnad on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the state government announced three-day state mourning and one-day public holiday to mourn the death of the veteran actor. Karnad, 81, passed away after a prolonged illness here.

The oath-taking ceremony for the ministers was scheduled to take place at 11:30 am on Wednesday.

The ministry expansion is widely seen as a measure to quell growing dissent within the Congress-JDS coalition that threatens the stability of the government.

According to sources, two independent legislators H Nagesh -- Mulabagilu MLA and R Shankar -- Ranebennur MLA, both supporting the coalition government, are expected to be inducted in the ministry.

Former state minister and senior Congress leader Ramalinga Reddy may again take oath as a minister, sources said.

Currently, there are three ministerial vacancies out of which two are to be filled from the JDS quota and one from the Congress.

The state government is supported by 80 Congress MLAs, 37 of JDS, two independents and a legislator of the Bahujan Samaj Party. The BJP's tally in the Karnataka Assembly stands at 105. (ANI)

