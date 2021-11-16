Expansion of state cabinet soon, says Ashok Gehlot

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 16 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said that the expansion of the state cabinet would happen soon.

Gehlot made the remarks on the sidelines of an event here.

The much-anticipated cabinet expansion in Rajasthan has been delayed despite one-on-one meetings of Ashok Gehlot and former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot with Congress president Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi last week.

Both the leaders are learnt to have discussed the prevailing political situation in the state as well as the impending cabinet reshuffle.

The committee comprising of KC Venugopal and state in-charge Ajay Maken has aslo been deliberating on cabinet expansion and political appointments. They are talking to Gehlot and Pilot as well in this regard, sources said.

Congress is considering implementing the "one leader one post" policy in the cabinet reshuffle.

The state will go to the polls in 2023. (ANI)