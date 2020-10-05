Expelled RJD member shot dead: Lalu's sons among 6 accused; police say will spare none if evidence found

Purnia (Bihar) [India], October 5 (ANI): A day after an expelled Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader was shot dead by three masked men at his home in Prunia on Sunday morning, six persons, including top party leaders Tejashwi and Tej Pratap Yadav, were booked in the case on Monday. Police said action would be taken against anyone against whom evidence is found.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Vishal Sharma said an FIR was registered against six people, including the sons of Lalu Prasad Yadav, in connection with the murder of former party secretary Shakti Malik.

"Three men, who had covered their faces with scarves, shot dead Malik. An FIR was registered against RJD leaders Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav, Anil Sadhu and Kalo Paswan, besides Sunita Devi, and Manoj Paswan on the basis of the statement of the deceased's wife," he said.



He added that an analysis of the deceased's phone and initial questioning of his relatives revealed that Malik was expelled from the RJD on September 11.

"A preliminary investigation revealed that Malik had a political rivalry with accused Kalo Paswan and both had often levelled allegation against each other on various platforms. We recovered some videos of the time when he was alive. The family has made these videos the premise of their FIR. All angles in the case are being investigated. On the basis of evidence, the suspects will be questioned," the SP said.

He further said they were analysing his source of income and bank account as well.

Sharma also said the shooters escaped the victim's home from the back door after committing the crime and that they were examining the footage of all close circuit television cameras in the area. (ANI)

