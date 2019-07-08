External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar takes oath as Rajya Sabha member

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat, took oath as a member of the Upper House on Monday.

On Friday, Jaishankar and party collegue Jugal Ji Thakor were declared winners in the by-polls conducted for two Rajya Sabha seats in the state.

The Union Minister bagged 104 votes, while his Congress rival Gaurav Pandya got 70 votes.

The two seats from Gujarat fell vacant after Union Ministers Amit Shah and Smriti Irani were elected to the Lok Sabha in recent national polls.

Voting was held at the Assembly complex in Gujarat's Gandhinagar and the counting was taken up soon after. (ANI)