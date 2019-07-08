External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar while taking oath as the Rajya Sabha MP on Monday in New Delhi. (Picture Courtesy: Rajya Sabha TV)
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar while taking oath as the Rajya Sabha MP on Monday in New Delhi. (Picture Courtesy: Rajya Sabha TV)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar takes oath as Rajya Sabha member

ANI | Updated: Jul 08, 2019 13:25 IST

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat, took oath as a member of the Upper House on Monday.
On Friday, Jaishankar and party collegue Jugal Ji Thakor were declared winners in the by-polls conducted for two Rajya Sabha seats in the state.
The Union Minister bagged 104 votes, while his Congress rival Gaurav Pandya got 70 votes.
The two seats from Gujarat fell vacant after Union Ministers Amit Shah and Smriti Irani were elected to the Lok Sabha in recent national polls.
Voting was held at the Assembly complex in Gujarat's Gandhinagar and the counting was taken up soon after. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 17:56 IST

Decision to make all ministers quit to save coalition govt, says...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 8 (ANI): Senior Congress leader K H Muniyappa on Monday said that the decision to make all the ministers reign from the cabinet was made to "save" the coalition government in the state.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 17:52 IST

Will sit in opposition if coalition govt fails to pull off...

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): Congress M P from Karnataka Syed Nasir Hussain on Monday said that his party will sit in the opposition if it fails to pull off a majority.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 17:50 IST

India says UN report is a 'false narrative on situation in J-K'

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): India on Monday said that the report of the Office of the High Commission for Human Rights (OHCHR) on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir is a mere continuation of the earlier "false and motivated narrative".

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 17:48 IST

Cong MLA Soumya Reddy, daughter of Ramalinga Reddy to attend CLP...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 8 (ANI): Congress MLA Soumya Reddy, daughter of Ramalinga Reddy (Congress MLA who had tendered his resignation), will attend the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting scheduled to be held on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 17:45 IST

Congress accuses centre of destabilising Karnataka govt

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): Congress on Monday created a ruckus in the Lok Sabha when it accused the government of conspiring secretly and with "a pre-determined design" to destabilise the coalition government in Karnataka, saying BJP's "hunger" for power has not been satiated even after winni

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 17:42 IST

UP: Man claims to receive constant threats by locals to leave village

Hathras (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 8 (ANI): A man claims that he is being forced to leave his village, Burqa near Sikandra Rao, along with his family members after receiving threats by locals who allegedly killed his father over a land dispute.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 17:40 IST

Delhi HC dismisses plea seeking SIT probe on illegal phone tapping

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed a plea seeking the setting up of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe some public officials who illegally tapped phone calls.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 17:39 IST

2008 Malegaon blast case: NIA court examines seized bikes

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 8 : A special NIA court on Monday examined two motorbikes and five bicycles seized in connection with the 2008 Malegaon blast case in which BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur is facing trial.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 17:32 IST

Mumbai: Streets waterlogged due to heavy rains, flight...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 8 (ANI): Heavy rains caused water logging in several areas of Mumbai, flight operations were also affected at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here on Monday morning.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 17:29 IST

DMK raises NEET issue in Parliament, stages walk out

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Monday hit out at the Centre and staged a walkout in both houses of Parliament for rejecting two resolutions passed by Tamil Nadu Assembly seeking an exemption to the state from writing the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEE

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 17:28 IST

Tadvi suicide: Hospital received 4 ragging complaints but met...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 8 (ANI): Months after the suicide of Payal Tadvi, a doctor who ended her life over alleged harassment and casteist abuse by senior colleagues, an RTI reply has made a shocking revelation that the hospital had received four ragging complaints in the past five years bu

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 17:27 IST

Amidst political crisis in Karnataka, parties go hunting for...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 8 (ANI): Amidst the ongoing political crisis in Karnataka, political parties have gone hunting for hotels and resorts to lodge their MLAs.

Read More
iocl