Karti Chidambaram speaking to media outside Tihar jail in New Delhi on Monday.
Extremely grateful to Sonia, Manmohan for visiting my father in jail, says Karti Chidambaram

ANI | Updated: Sep 23, 2019 14:39 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 23 (ANI): Karti Chidambaram, son of former finance minister P Chidambaram on Monday said that his family was grateful to Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh for visiting his father in Tihar.
Speaking to media, Karti, who also met his father in the jail today, said, "My father and my family are extremely grateful to Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh for visiting him today and for extending their support."
"It's a big boost for us in this political fight. My father is being unfairly targeted by this government," Karti said.
He added that while Sonia Gandhi gave immense support to his father, Singh enquired about his well being.
"They had a long discussion about the state of the economy," he said.
On being asked whether both the top Congress leaders met DK Shivakumar as well, Karti said: "As far as I know they only met my father."
A tweet on Chidambaram's handle read: "I have asked my family to tweet on my behalf the following: I am honoured that Smt. Sonia Gandhi and Dr. Manmohan Singh called on me today. As long as the @INCIndia party is strong and brave, I will also be strong and brave."
P Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI on August 21. At present, he is in judicial custody in Tihar Jail.
He is facing a probe by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when he was the union finance minister. (ANI)

