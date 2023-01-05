Eye on 2024 LS polls, BJP'S OBC Morcha to launch mega outreach campaign 'Gao-Gao Chalo, Ghar-Ghar Chalo'

New Delhi [India], January 5 (ANI): As the countdown for the Lok Sabha elections due next year began with the start of 2023, the BJP has stepped up its preparations to reach out to all sections of society. The party's OBC Morcha has decided to launch the 'Gaon-Gaon Chalo, Ghar-Ghar Chalo' program in March-April.

According to the sources, the OBC Morcha, an important part of the BJP, has started putting in efforts to reach out to the voters of the nine states that will go to Assembly elections this year.

The Assembly elections are scheduled this year in Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram and Telangana.

"With the support of the OBC community, the BJP wants to form the government in the states because there is 40 to 50 per cent participation of the OBC community in all the states and the Centre," a source said.

"The OBC Morcha will start the 'Gaon-Gaon Chalo Ghar Ghar Chalo' programme in the middle of March-April keeping in view the elections. Through this programme, OBC people be informed about the work done by the government for them which include decisions like 27 per cent reservation being given in NEET, and reservation being given in central education schemes," the source added.

All the decisions pertaining to further preparations will be taken at the meeting of the OBC National Working Committee.

"All the office bearers will go to every village and distribute these achievements to the people through pamphlets," the source said.

There will be a meeting of the national office bearers of the OBC Morcha in Haryana at the end of January in which decisions will be taken on the number of villages to be visited, the chunk of people to be contacted etc.

"The OBC morcha believes that since PM Modi came to power, the pride of OBC society has been restored and they are happy. The government has introduced many important schemes for the community. The OBC Morcha is continuously meeting intellectuals, and all BJP committees and are also engaging in public relations campaigns," the source said.

The OBC Morcha has been given the responsibility of reaching out to the community in all the states. The Morcha members have already travelled to 25 states. It will soon travel to Jammu Kashmir and Northeast as well. (ANI)