Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (File photo)
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (File photo)

Eye on organisational revamp, Priyanka to travel to UP

Syed Mojiz Imam | Updated: Jul 25, 2019 23:51 IST

By Syed Mojiz Imam
New Delhi (India), July 25 (ANI): With an aim to strengthening the party cadre at the ground, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will travel to the eastern Uttar Pradesh soon.
According to a source in the party, Priyanka will meet workers in each division and take their feedback and suggestion to pick up prominent and popular faces to lead the district level committees.
With the intention to revamp the organization from the grassroots, Priyanka has been meeting some selected workers separately and discussing district wise strategies in the national capital starting July 15.
"This exercise will continue for few more days," the source said.
The workers who are meeting her in New Delhi are being given forms to fill to record their suggestions. "Based on workers' feedback, the Congress leader is taking personal notes," said a party worker who recently met Priyanka.
Last week, she visited Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh to meet kin of victims of a firing incident. A high voltage political drama unfolded after she was detained and taken to Mirzapur district where she spent a night with party workers.
Priyanka was made in charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh before Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 23:51 IST

Opposition accuses BJP of manipulating ballot paper during...

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): Opposition on Thursday accused the BJP of manipulating ballot papers during the voting on the Right to Right to Information (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in Rajya Sabha.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 23:45 IST

Maoists release posters, letters again to celebrate Martyrs...

Bhadradri Kothagudem (Telangana) [India], July 25 (ANI): Maoists released wall posters and letters to celebrate CPI (Maoist) martyrs commemoration week in R Kottagudem and Satyanarayanapuram villages here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 23:36 IST

LS Speaker rejects demand of minister, says there will be no adjournments

New Delhi, July 25 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday rejected a suggestion of Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy to adjourn the House over remarks made by Samajwadi Party member Azam Khan, asserting that there will be no forced adjournments in the lower house of Parliament.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 23:21 IST

Pradhan, Saudi oil minister discuss enhancing bilateral...

New Delhi (India), July 25 (ANI): Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday held discussions here with his Saudi Arabian counterpart Khalid Al-Falih to further enhance bilateral hydrocarbon cooperation between the two countries and also deliberated on the prevailing global oil market sce

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 23:18 IST

18 Indian crew members on-board seized British vessel "safe and...

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): The 18 Indian crew members who were on-board the British vessel 'Stena Impero' detained by Iran on July 19 are safe and doing fine, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 23:18 IST

AP CM Reddy, Israeli Ambassador discuss cyber security, water management

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 25 (ANI): Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy and Israeli Ambassador Ron Malka discussed potential collaboration between Isreal and Andhra Pradesh in various sectors including cybersecurity and water management.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 23:13 IST

NIRDPR study: Many Gram Panchayats use RO as fashionable infrastructure

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 25 (ANI): A study conducted by National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR) on the subject of setting up of Reverse Osmosis (RO) Plants in Rural India revealed that many village bodies had installed such plants without any need and only becaus

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 23:11 IST

Will fulfil Sheila Dikshit's dream to make Delhi world-class...

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): Working presidents of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) on Thursday paid tribute to party's late veteran leader Sheila Dikshit and said they will carry forward her dream of making Delhi a world-class city.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 23:09 IST

Hyderabad: Doctor held on charges of raping nurse on pretext of marriage

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 25 (ANI): Telangana police on Wednesday arrested a doctor, on charges of raping a nurse on the pretext of marriage.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 23:02 IST

Meerut: University, colleges to stay shut till July 30 for Kanwar Yatra

Meerut (Meerut) [India], July 25 (ANI): All universities and colleges in the Meerut region will remain closed for four days beginning July 26, in the view of ongoing Kanwar Yatra.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 22:58 IST

Birla should emerge as best Speaker in Commonwealth: Congress leader

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday said that Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla should emerge as the best speaker in the Commonwealth.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 22:55 IST

Amarnath Yatra: Over 3 lakh pilgrims visit Holy Cave so far

Baltal (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 25 (ANI): Over three lakh pilgrims have paid obeisance at the Holy Cave during the first 25 days of the ongoing Amarnath Yatra, CRPF said on Thursday.

Read More
iocl