Fadnavis calls Sambhajinagar violence unfortunate, urges leaders to avoid provocative statements

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 30 (ANI): Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis called the attack on police personnel in Aurangabad city, now named Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar "unfortunate" and urged leaders to avoid making provocative statements.



"The incident that happened in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is very unfortunate and efforts are on to maintain peace in the area. However, some people are trying to vitiate the atmosphere there by giving provocative statements. Leaders should be careful about how they behave in such times. Keeping the city peaceful is the responsibility of every leader."

A mob of more than 500 people allegedly attacked policemen on Wednesday night after some youth clashed among themselves. The incident, which lasted around an hour, occurred in Kiradpura locality, which has a famous Ram temple.

When questioned about Supreme Court asking the Maharashtra government to respond to a contempt plea filed against it for failing to control hate speeches by right wing organisations despite the orders of the top court, the Deputy CM said "Supreme Court has not made any observations, contempt has not been initiated against Maharashtra government and a general statement has been made by the court." (ANI)

