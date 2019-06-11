Fadnavis chairs meeting with ministers, BJP leaders in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jun 11 (ANI): Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis chaired a meeting with some ministers and other BJP leaders of Maharashtra on Tuesday.

The meeting addressed various issues regarding the state.

MLA Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, on the sidelines of the meeting, said, "Our meeting was related to the Nalwande Dam in Ahmednagar district. The 182 villages affected by drought will benefit by the decision regarding the dam."

Ministers Girish Mahajan, Subhash Desai, Vijay Shivtare, MP Sujay Vikhe Patil and other leaders were present in the meeting which was held at Mantralaya. (ANI)

