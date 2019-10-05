Maharahtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis filing nomination from Nagpur South West on Friday. (Photo/ANI)
Fadnavis declares total property value as Rs 3.74 cr, up by about Rs 1.90 cr from 2014

ANI | Updated: Oct 05, 2019 00:10 IST

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): While filing his nomination papers, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday declared the value of his property to be Rs 3.78 crores as compared to Rs 1.81 crores in 2014.
In his affidavit, the CM declared that his property valuation is Rs 3.78 crores today, up by about Rs 1.90 crores since 2014. Increase in market value of the land was listed as the reason for increase in the figure.
Property valuation of his wife Amruta Fadnavis was also declared to be Rs 99.3 lakh as against Rs42.60 lakhs in 2014.
In addition, Fadnavis declared Rs 17,500 as cash in hand today as against Rs50,000 in 2014. Bank deposits is Rs8,29,665 as against Rs1,19,630 of 2014.
CM Devendra Fadnavis also mentioned four private complaints against him in the election affidavit.
Of these four complaints, three were filed by Advocate Satish Ukey. Out of the three, the first case is referred back by the Supreme court to Judicial Magistrate. This case is filed under section 125 (A) of the People Representation Act.
Another case is pending before the High Court (HC) in which the complainant has mentioned sections 195, 181, 182, 199, 200 of the Indian Penal Code in his complaint but charges are yet to be framed.
The third case of a similar nature is pending before the Ad-Hoc Court. In this case, the IPC sections mentioned are 420, 406, 417 and 418 and charges are yet to be framed.
The fourth case was filed by Mohnish Jabalpure regarding transferring police department accounts to Axis Bank, which is pending before HC. In this case, HC has not issued a notice to CM Devendra Fadnavis so far.
In presence of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today filed his nomination from Nagpur South West for the Assembly polls. (ANI)

