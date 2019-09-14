Visual from Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis's roadshow in Pune on Saturday. Photo/ANI
Visual from Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis's roadshow in Pune on Saturday. Photo/ANI

Fadnavis holds roadshow in Bhigwan as part of his 'Maha Janadesh Yatra'

ANI | Updated: Sep 14, 2019 21:58 IST

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 14 (ANI): In the course of his ongoing 'Maha Janadesh Yatra', Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday held a roadshow in Bhigwan town here.
Fadnavis addressed the crowd standing atop a vehicle and spoke about the work done by the government for the residents of the state.
Bhigwan is a small town on the border of Pune and Solapur districts in Central Maharashtra.
Fadnavis will hold 104 rallies, 228 Swagat Sabhas and 20 press conferences as part of the campaign.
Legislative Assembly elections are due to be held in Maharashtra towards the end of this year. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 22:26 IST

