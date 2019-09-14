Fadnavis holds roadshow in Bhigwan as part of his 'Maha Janadesh Yatra'

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 14 (ANI): In the course of his ongoing 'Maha Janadesh Yatra', Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday held a roadshow in Bhigwan town here.

Fadnavis addressed the crowd standing atop a vehicle and spoke about the work done by the government for the residents of the state.

Bhigwan is a small town on the border of Pune and Solapur districts in Central Maharashtra.

Fadnavis will hold 104 rallies, 228 Swagat Sabhas and 20 press conferences as part of the campaign.

Legislative Assembly elections are due to be held in Maharashtra towards the end of this year. (ANI)