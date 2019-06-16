Fadnavis, other BJP CMs meet PM Modi

New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and apprise him of the steps being taken to ensure a drought-free Marathwada region and of the river linking projects going on in the state.

"Had a very good meeting with Honourable PM Narendramodiji in New Delhi. We had a discussion on many issues, especially, river linking projects and drought free Marathwada. Thank you, Honourable Modiji, for the valuable guidance and your word of support for Maharashtra," Fadnavis tweeted after his meeting.

Chief Minister Fadnavis was in the national capital to attend the 5th meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog on Saturday.

Heads of many other BJP ruled states such as Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das, Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Manipur CM N Biren Singh and Tripura CM Biplab Deb also met PM Modi to congratulate him on the huge victory the party achieved in the Lok Sabha elections.

Earlier, PM Modi while chairing the NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting called for a collective fight against poverty, unemployment, corruption, and violence and for urgent steps to tackle drought and drinking water crisis in the country.

"Empowerment and ease of living have to be provided to each and every Indian," he said.

Prime Minister Modi said the goal of making India a five trillion US dollar economy by 2024 is challenging but achievable and asked the states to recognise their core competence and work towards raising GDP targets right from the district level. (ANI)