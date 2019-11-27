Fadnavis' resignation from post of Maharashtra CM is victory of constitutional democracy: KC Venugopal

New Delhi [India], Nov 26 (ANI): Hitting out at the BJP, senior Congress leader KC Venugopal on Tuesday said that resignation by Devendra Fadnavis from the post of Maharashtra Chief Minister is a "victory of constitutional democracy".

Speaking to ANI on the same, Venugopal said, "This is a victory of constitutional democracy. They thought through horse-trading they can make government in the state."

Lashing out at the top brass of BJP sitting Delhi, he said, "This is not only a failure of Fadnavis but also a slap on faces of their masters sitting in Delhi."

The Congress leader further informed that there will be a joint press conference as well as a meeting of the Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP this evening.

Meanwhile, he also said that the upcoming meeting between NCP-Congress and Shiv Sena will elect the leader of the joint legislative party, which is likely to be Uddhav Thackeray.

Stressing on the meeting, he said, "In the meeting, the leader of the joint legislative party will be elected. I think Uddhav Thackeray will be elected."

The resignation of Fadnavis comes a day before the apex court asked the BJP to prove the majority on the floor of the state assembly.

"We realised that we don't have the required numbers to form the government and we don't want to indulge in horse-trading," Fadnavis told reporters after announcing his decision to resign from the post.

Earlier in the day, Fadnavis's deputy and NCP leader Ajit Pawar resigned from the post, just three days after he was sworn-in.



In a sudden turn of event, both Fadnavis and Pawar were administered the oath on Saturday morning, nixing Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP's bid to form government in the state. (ANI)