Fadnavis slams Maharashtra govt over state budget, says it is against farmers, Dalits

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 11 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly, Devendra Fadnavis slammed the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government over the state budget and said it is against farmers, Dalits, and the common man.

He said that Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) expected the state will give relief to people by decreasing VAT on petrol and diesel but it has not been done.



"This budget is against farmers, Dalits and will not give anything to the common man. We were expecting that like the Central government and other states, the state government will give relief to people by decreasing VAT on petrol and diesel, but nothing has been done," said Fadnavis.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who also holds the finance post presented the budget in the Assembly for the financial year 2022-23 on Friday, said the Budget reflects Maharashtra's aspirations to achieve our goal of a one trillion dollar economy.

Maharashtra government, in the budget, has reduced VAT on CNG from 13.5 per cent to 3 per cent but three is no mention of petrol or diesel. (ANI)

