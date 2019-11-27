Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to submit his resignation in Mumbai on Tuesday. Photo/ANI
Fadnavis submits resignation as Maharashtra CM as BJP lacks majority

ANI | Updated: Nov 26, 2019 17:23 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 26 (ANI): Devendra Fadnavis submitted his resignation as Chief Minister to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday as, he said, BJP fell short of the required number of MLAs to win the scheduled floor test.
The BJP leader headed directly to the Raj Bhawan to submit his resignation after holding a press conference where he announced that he was stepping down from his post.
His resignation came close on the heels of his deputy Ajit Pawar's resignation from his post, for "personal reasons".
Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar were sworn-in as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister respectively early on Saturday morning, sending a shocker to the Shiv Sena, Congress, NCP camp which was almost in the final stages of announcing a formal alliance to stake claim to form the government.
Stung by the Governor's decision, Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP moved the Supreme Court demanding an immediate floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly.
In its decision today, the apex court asked the Fadnavis government to prove its majority in 288-member Assembly before 5 pm on Wednesday.
Addressing the press conference, Fadanvis said the people had given their mandate for BJP-Shiv Sena government but the latter wanted the chief minister's post to be rotated, something which was never agreed upon.
"They took benefit of the situation and started bargaining. They (Shiv Sena) took shelter of a deal which was never struck," he said.
The BJP leader wished all the best to the Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP combine but cast doubts whether the "three-wheeler government" would be stable.
"I wish all the best to whoever will form the government," Fadnavis told media, adding that "I doubt that this three-wheeler government will be stable."
The BJP had won 105 seats in last month's assembly polls followed by Shiv Sena 56, NCP 54 and Congress 44.
The Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP combine claims to have 162 MLAs with it. (ANI)

