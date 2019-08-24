Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis speaking to reporters on Saturday. Photo/ANI
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis speaking to reporters on Saturday. Photo/ANI

Fadnavis terms Jaitley's demise as his personal loss; Das, Sawant too express grief

ANI | Updated: Aug 24, 2019 17:03 IST

Bhusawal (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and his Jharkhand and Goa counterparts Raghubar Das and Pramod Sawant on Saturday expressed their grief over the sad demise of former Union Minister Arun Jaitley.
Expressing his shock, Fadnavis told ANI: "Shocked and deeply pained to know about our great leader Arun Jaitley ji. It is more painful as we lost another great leader a few days after Sushma Swaraj Ji's demise."
Terming it as a personal loss, the Chief Minister said: "I extend my deepest condolences to his family, friends, and crores of BJP Karyakartas. It is like a personal loss for me. He was a great student leader, a crusader against the Emergency, advocate of civil rights and a strong fighter."
Further, he said: "We have seen him extensively campaigning for the BJP during the 2019 elections through his blogs. Despite having health issues, he had actively participated in almost all the party meetings."
"Jaitley ji will be remembered for his contributions as Minister for Finance, Defence, Information and Broadcasting, Law and Justice, and also as the Leader of Opposition," Fadnavis said.
He also said that Jaitley's contribution in rolling out of the GST was immense and this couldn't have done without a leader like him.
Owing to Jaitley's demise, Fadnavis on Saturday cancelled his 'Mah Janadesh Yatra' and amended the programmes of the Yatra scheduled for tomorrow.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das took to Twitter to share his grief.
"Saddened by Jaitley ji's demise; BJP family has lost one of its integral members today. I pray to the almighty to give peace to the departed soul and give strength to his family at this time of grief," Das tweeted.
Goa Chief Minister Promod Sawant tweeted: "Deeply saddened by the demise of former Finance Minister & senior BJP leader Shri Arun Jaitley ji. A politician with stellar intellect who was respected by all. Under his tenure as FM the nation has seen a successful rollout of landmark economic reforms."
"His contribution to the nation will never be forgotten. My thoughts and prayers are with his family in this hour of distress," read the tweet.
Earlier in the day, confirming the senior BJP leader's demise, Protocol Division of AIIMS stated that Jaitley breathed his last on Saturday afternoon.
Jaitley was admitted to the AIIMS earlier this month after he complained of restlessness. He was placed under observation at the hospital's Cardio-Neuro-Centre.
Jaitley first became a Cabinet minister in the government of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2000. He then also went on to serve as the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha from June 2009.
He was appointed the Finance Minister in the first term of Modi government in 2014. He opted out of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections citing health reasons. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 18:16 IST

Opposition delegation led by Rahul Gandhi sent back to Delhi...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): A delegation of parties including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was on Saturday not allowed to go out of Srinagar airport and was sent back to Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 18:14 IST

In Jaitley's death, BJP has lost one of its diamonds: Prakash Javadekar

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday expressed his condolences over the demise of BJP leader Arun Jaitley, who breathed his last at 66, saying the party has lost one of its diamonds.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 18:12 IST

As food lover, Jaitley never failed to recommend good...

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Veteran BJP leader LK Advani on Saturday expressed grief over the death of former finance minister and party colleague Arun Jaitley, describing him as a food lover who never failed to recommend good restaurants.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 18:03 IST

Death of Arun Jaitley has left a void for all of us: Harsimrat Kaur Badal

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Union Minister for Food Processing Industries Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Saturday said that the death of former Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has left "a void for all of us."

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 17:50 IST

Tributes paid to Gorkha Rifles jawan, Rajib Thapa

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Tributes were paid here to Gorkha Rifles jawan Rajib Thapa, killed in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Naushera sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 17:49 IST

Pune scientists discover tech, first in India, to detect early...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): A team of Pune scientists have discovered a technology that can detect within mere hours, the spread of cancer and claim that the new finding reduces considerably the time taken for detecting the disease.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 17:34 IST

Congressmen want bloodshed in Kashmir: J-K BJP chief

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): BJP chief of Jammu and Kashmir unit, Ravinder Raina on Saturday claimed that the Congressmen want bloodshed in the Valley and accused the opposition of instigating local youth to protest against Centre's decision of abrogating Article 370.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 17:28 IST

In his last tweet, Jaitley was "saddened, pained and broken"

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who passed away on Saturday after a prolonged illness, was "saddened, pained and broken" after hearing about the demise of his former Cabinet colleague and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 17:23 IST

Tributes paid to Gorkha Rifles jawan, Rajib Thapa

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Tributes were paid here to Gorkha Rifles jawan Rajib Thapa, killed in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Naushera sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 17:22 IST

Piyush Goyal mourns 'mentor' Jaitley's death, says he was a...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Condoling the death of former finance minister Arun Jaitley, Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday said that the late minister was a symbol of honest politics.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 17:14 IST

My thoughts are with his family: Punjab CM condoles Jaitley's demise

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday condoled the demise of former Union Finance Arun Jaitley.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 17:05 IST

Following reports of terrorists intrusion in Tamil Nadu, police...

Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Amid reports of terrorist intrusion in Tamil Nadu, the police forces in Chittoor district have been put on high alert.

Read More
iocl