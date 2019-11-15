Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Bandra West Ashish Shelar addressing a press conference in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo/ANI)
Fadnavis to hold meeting with Maharashtra BJP leaders today: Ashish Shelar

ANI | Updated: Nov 15, 2019 13:43 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): Amid the political turmoil in Maharashtra, former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and state BJP chief Chandrakant Dada Patil will hold a meeting with all party leaders here in Mumbai on Friday.
"Former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Dada Patil will hold a meeting with all the party leaders in Mumbai today. From district to booth leaders, MPs and MLAs, all will attend the meeting," Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Bandra West Ashish Shelar said in a press conference.
He said that the party will be reaching out to 90,000 booths of the BJP in order to strengthen them. The party's MLAs and MPs will be meeting farmers to provide them immediate relief, he added.
Shelar further hit out at Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut for his remark that BJP president Amit Shah did not tell Prime Minister Narendra Modi about Sena-BJP's 50:50 formula, which was decided for the Assembly polls in Maharashtra.
"Shah, Modi and Fadnavis have similar working style and they all work together. They (Sena) say something to create conflict between Thackrey and Modi. But everyone can see on their televisions in the morning as to who is trying to create conflict," BJP MLA said.
"However, I want to tell him that he will not be successful. Also, Sanjay Raut needs to take several births to understand Modi and Shah. He should think twice before saying anything about the two," he said.
Emphasising on Maharashtra political situation, he said that the state is witnessing three-party drama, which is not accepted by the people.
"Today, we see the way everyone is meeting each other in the hotels. Earlier, we used to go to Matoshree. But today from Matoshree, people are not only going to meet Raj Thackrey but also Manik Thackrey," he said.
Shelar extended birthday greetings to Raut and said that he wishes the Sena leader gets maturity in accordance with his age. (ANI)

