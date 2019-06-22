Fadnavis to take out Rath Yatra across Maharashtra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 22 (ANI): Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will take out a 'Rath Yatra' across all assembly constituencies in the state ahead of the Assembly polls.

The 'Rath Yatra' will be carried out with slogans such as "Fir Ek Baar Shivshahi Sarkaar" and "Abki Baar 220 Ke Paar" and will start in the month of August.

Earlier, speaking at a function, Chief Minister Fadnavis referred to Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray as his "elder brother" at Shiv Sena's foundation day event held in the city.

The Shiv Sena chief too had said that there were no more differences between the two allies and they were ready to take on the opposition in the coming elections.

In the 2014 state elections, the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance won 185 out of the total 288 seats.

The two parties are aiming for 220 plus seats in the elections scheduled to be held in October. (ANI)

